Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Lifted to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. UBS Group cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %

ZNTL opened at $2.90 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $189,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.