Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Down 55.0% in July

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $27.67.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

