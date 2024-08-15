Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Zura Bio Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZURA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 156,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,814. Zura Bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

In other news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

