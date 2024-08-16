10,000 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,851,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 48,746.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 548,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 547,425 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 295,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,143. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
