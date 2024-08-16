12,000 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,077,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,097,000 after buying an additional 432,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after buying an additional 921,570 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after buying an additional 167,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 496,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 513,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,397. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

