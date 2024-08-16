1,535 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WTS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $185.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,704. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.54 and a 200 day moving average of $199.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.87 and a 12-month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

