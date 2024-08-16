155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.
