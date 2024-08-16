1,778 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 291.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 205,057 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $15,637,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $10,936,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN traded up $12.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.42. 477,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,058. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $266.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

