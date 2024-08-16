1,778 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 291.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 205,057 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $15,637,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $10,936,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fabrinet Price Performance
FN traded up $12.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.42. 477,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,058. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $266.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
