2,000 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:FTAI traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FTAI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

