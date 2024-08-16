2,341 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,731,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2,952.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 75,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 73,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1,193.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in OSI Systems by 271.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

OSI Systems stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.13. 17,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,567 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total transaction of $368,569.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,697,893.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,541 shares of company stock worth $7,382,349. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

