28,738 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 209,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 720,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Infosys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. 6,838,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,840,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.