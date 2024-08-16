3,160 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,160 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 0.3% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,883.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,505 shares of company stock worth $29,218,061 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.31. 6,216,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,017,145. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

