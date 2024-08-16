400 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.79. 928,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -140.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

