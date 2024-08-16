60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.44 EPS

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SXTP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 332,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,359. The company has a market cap of $19.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

