802 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after acquiring an additional 156,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Exelon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 1,210,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,839,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

