99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG) Short Interest Update

99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

99 Acquisition Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NNAG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. 877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. 99 Acquisition Group has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.42.

Institutional Trading of 99 Acquisition Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

99 Acquisition Group Company Profile

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

