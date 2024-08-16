Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

Aaron’s stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,379,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 228,678 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,244,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

