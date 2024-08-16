ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16,789.68

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 104.8% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $16,789.68 and approximately $0.17 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000017 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

