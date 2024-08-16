Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,881,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,171,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after buying an additional 583,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

HASI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.05. 483,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

