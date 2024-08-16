Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $802,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $99,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.2% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 56.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,598,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $42.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

