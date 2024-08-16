Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

