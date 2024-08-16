Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. 1,549,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,704. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

