Acala Token (ACA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.39 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $53.39 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,251.73 or 1.00023984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05168225 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,111,542.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.