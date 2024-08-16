Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 2,554.98% and a negative net margin of 10,246.33%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Aclarion Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of Aclarion stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 266,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Aclarion in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

