Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 482.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ABOS opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.11. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a current ratio of 30.20.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,358,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 520,044 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

