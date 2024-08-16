Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $3.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

ADAP opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $269.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 394,566 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,346,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

