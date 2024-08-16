Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.48

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.48 and last traded at $126.40, with a volume of 14605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,739,000 after acquiring an additional 254,705 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,598,000 after purchasing an additional 315,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

