ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for ADMA Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -879.50 and a beta of 0.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after buying an additional 1,442,799 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 216.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 56,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 353,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 138,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.