Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $601.38.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $553.30. 627,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.51 and its 200-day moving average is $524.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $245.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.