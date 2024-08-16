Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,956 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.51. 17,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

