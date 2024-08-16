aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $274.93 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $274.93 million and $19.02 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,341,687 tokens. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

