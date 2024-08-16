Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Down 2.2%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.50. 10,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 129,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Afya from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Afya by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Afya by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 149,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

