Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.79.

AC opened at C$15.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$23.49.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

