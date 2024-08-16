Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$386,193.50 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$386,193.50.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
AGI stock opened at C$25.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$25.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.53.
Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
