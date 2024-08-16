Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Lifted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.14. 6,096,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $203.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.