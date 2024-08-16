Albert Matter Sells 10,000,000 Shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (CVE:NUG) Stock

NuLegacy Gold Co. (CVE:NUG – Get Free Report) Director Albert Matter sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.
NuLegacy Gold Price Performance
NUG stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.01. 9,844,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.02. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
