Albert Matter Sells 10,000,000 Shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (CVE:NUG) Stock

NuLegacy Gold Co. (CVE:NUG – Get Free Report) Director Albert Matter sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

NUG stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.01. 9,844,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.02. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company’s flagship property includes the Red Hill property consists of 1,363 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately an area of 108 square kilometers located in Eureka County, Nevada.

