Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 0.1 %

ALFVY opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

