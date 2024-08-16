Algorand Trading Down 3.2% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $956.58 million and $27.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00034911 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,345,052 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.