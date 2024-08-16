Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALIM. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.28. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

