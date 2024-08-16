Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Buy”

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $62.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

