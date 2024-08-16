AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Issues Earnings Results

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

AlloVir Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ALVR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,836. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

