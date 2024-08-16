Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Allstate from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.44.

Allstate Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.79. The stock had a trading volume of 228,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average is $165.26. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $184.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $95,764,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after buying an additional 464,337 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

