AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 925 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,311 shares of company stock worth $4,109,391. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

KMI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.11. 12,202,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,160,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

