AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $167.21. 477,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

