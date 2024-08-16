AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 425,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after buying an additional 140,714 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,733. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $45.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

