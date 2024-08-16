AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Albany International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 1,864.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Albany International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AIN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,250. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albany International



Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

