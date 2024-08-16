AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 186,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after buying an additional 236,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $14,656,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,808. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

