AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in AT&T by 58.8% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 37,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 46.6% in the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in AT&T by 137.7% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 458,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 265,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,267,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.