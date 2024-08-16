AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 459,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. 141,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,105. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.