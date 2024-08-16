AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MTH. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.49. 23,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,477. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $210.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.08.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,936.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,936.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,080. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.